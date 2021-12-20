RICHLAND — Pomeroy's girls made short work of Liberty Christian in a Southeast 1B League basketball game here on Monday, Dec. 20.
The Pirates enjoyed a 29-12 halftime lead and cruised to a 46-19 victory.
Keely Maves had a huge game for Pomeroy, scoring 28 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Chase Caruso put up nine points and seven boards, with Jillian Herres scoring seven.
Lauren Reed and Ali Bush each scored eight to lead the Patriots' offense.
"We had another good team win tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "Keely Maves had a strong night in the key, finishing with 28 points, seven boards, and three steals.
"Chase Caruso came alive from behind the line tonight, finishing with nine points, seven boards and three steals," she said. "We have continued to share the ball well and end every game with a significant amount of assists. We held their offense to seven points in the second half, so I was able to get my younger players in for some time on the floor tonight."
The Pirates next go to Colton on Wednesday.
