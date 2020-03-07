SPOKANE — The Pomeroy girls went out victorious, capturing the third-place trophy here in the state high basketball championship tournament on Saturday with a 48-26 rout of Mount Vernon Christian at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Pirates (23-2 record) bounced back from a 37-34 loss to Southeast 1B archrival Oakesdale here on Friday.
Pomeroy senior Maddy Dixon finished in familiar fashion Saturday, leading all scorers with 22 points, while classmates Alyssa Wolf, Heidi Heytvelt, Sydney Watko and Jaden Steele joined her in going out on a positive note.
"My seniors ended their last game as Pirates with a strong win," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "They played physical and found a way to make shots fall on the offensive end.
"This team has faced a lot of adversity this year and has had to figure out how to win when we needed to and recover from some tough losses."
The Pomeroy Pirate girls fought every round there was to fight in the 1B state tournament. They blazed through Thursday's game with Curlew, and squared off with their arch-rival Oakesdale Nighthawks in the semifinal round.
However, in a reversal of the two teams' fortunes in their respective volleyball seasons, the Pirates took the district tournament only to stall out in the state tournament, losing to the rival Nighthawks 37-34.
"Coming up three points short is tough," said Pirates' coach Tai Bye. "We match up well with Oakesdale and played the defense that makes us successful, but we just couldn't finish our shots."
These two teams have matched each other stride-for-stride all year long, with each season series between them deadlocked by the end of the season; between basketball and volleyball, both have notched four wins apiece against the other.
The entire game seemed to be a reflection of that fact, as each individual quarter saw the two teams finish no more than a single point apart.
Ultimately, though, the Nighthawks were the ones to finish a point ahead in the first three stanzas.
"We struggled from the outside and it hurt us down the stretch," Coach Bye said. "We had some really good opportunities to finish on offense, but we weren't able to draw the fouls and finish with the contact."
Maddy Dixon finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds, both team highs. Keely Maves added nine points of her own.
The result did not change Coach Bye's pride in the team she built to this season, though.
"I am proud of my girls' effort; they battled to the very end," she said. "Our goal is to finish our season on a win."
The next day, the Pirates took to the court with a furor and proved that there is but one team in their division that can beat them, as they steamrolled Mount Vernon Christian 48-26.
The Hurricanes held pace with the Pirates for the first period, but couldn't stomach a full four quarters with them, as Pomeroy flexed their defense in the mid-goings, allowing just two Mt. Vernon points in the third frame.
The late goings proved to be academic at best, as Pomeroy already possessed a commanding 17-point lead and have gone entire games allowing only 17 points this season.
Dixon again led the team in both points and rebounds, posting a 22-13 double-double. Maves added ten points, while Sydney Watko grabbed eight boards.
"Sydney Watko played the best defense of her career tonight, keeping (Josie) Droog to only 11 points," Bye said. "Maddy Dixon ended her career on a high, finishing with 22 points, 13 boards, 4 steals. Keely Maves showed up big today, finishing with 10 points, 4 boards.
"I will miss this team and their dedication and leadership, but I’m excited for our future Pirates to follow in their success."
The Pirates finish the season at 23-2, third-place finishers in the WIAA's 1B division, and leave a legacy as one of the most dominant teams Pomeroy has ever fielded across multiple sports.
Nighthawks 37, Pirates 34
OAKESDALE (37) — Perry 14, J. Reed 11, B. Rawls 6, Hinnenkamp 4, L. Reed 2.
POMEROY (34) — Dixon 16, Maves 9, S. Watko 4, M. Watko 3, Heytvelt 2.
Oakesdale;8;6;13;10;—;37
Pomeroy;7;5;12;10;—;34
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 2 (M. Watko, Dixon 1). Fouls — Oakesdale 13 (J. Reed, L. Reed 4); Pomeroy 11 (Wolf, S. Watko, Dixon 3). Rebounds — Oakesdale 30 (L. Reed 7); Pomeroy 31 (Dixon 8). Turnovers — Oakesdale 12 (B. Rawls, L. Reed, Hinnenkamp, Baljo 2); Pomeroy 13 (Dixon 5). Assists — Oakesdale 2 (J. Reed, Perry 1); Pomeroy 5 (Wolf 3).
Pirates 48, Hurricanes 26
POMEROY (48) — Dixon 22, Maves 10, Severs 5, S. Watko 4, Heytvelt 3, Wolf 3, Kowatsch 1.
MT VERNON CHRISTIAN (26) — J. Droog 11, Faber 6, Wood 5, E. Droog 2, van Hofweg 2.
Pomeroy;11;11;13;13;—;48
MVC;10;6;2;8;—;26
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 3 (Wolf, Dixon, Severs 1); MVC 2 (J. Droog 2). Fouls — Pomeroy 15 (Heytvelt 4); MVC 14 (K. Russell, A. Russell 3). Rebounds — Pomeroy 42 (Dixon 13); MVC 26 (S. Wood 6). Turnovers — Pomeroy 9 (Dixon 4); MVC 17 (J. Droog 5). Assists — Pomeroy 7 (M. Watko, S. Watko, Dixon 2); MVC 2 (E. Droog 2).