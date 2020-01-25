COLTON, Wash. — The Pomeroy High School Pirate girls suffered their first loss of season on Friday, losing at home to fellow Southeast 1B basketball heavyweight Oakesdale in a 38-37 thriller.
"We got Oakesdale's best game, as expected," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "It came down to us missing free throws when we needed them and giving up too many layups on the other end."
Pomeroy started the game off with an early lead, taking a 8-5 lead into the second period, but the Nighthawks stormed back with a dominating second stanza, then stretched a six-point lead to nine heading into the fourth.
The Pirates made a run of their own, though, scoring 17 in the final period for a furious comeback attempt.
"We got our spark back too late in the game and just didn't have enough time to finish on top," Bye said.
Maddy Dixon "battled all night," according to Bye, and held the spotlight all night long, scoring 24 and grabbing thirteen boards.
Saturday saw the rest of Dixon's teammates join her in the fight here, as the Pirates took the Colton Wildcats to task with a 55-45 road win.
"We played with a chip on our shoulder after a tough loss. I was so impressed with our effort," Bye said. "We never lost momentum and we played with a lot of heart."
As usual, Dixon was the starring attraction for the Pirates, but a number of other players stepped up to assist.
"Alyssa Wolf showed up behind the arc, Heidi Heytvelt was steady all night and led the girls, and Maddy was a beast," Bye said.
Dixon finished the night with 21 points, 18 rebounds, and six blocks; all team highs. Wolf added twelve, while Heytvelt contributed eleven.
"This was a tough weekend for us physically," Bye said, "so for us to come out on top in Colton was huge."
The Pirates (14-1 overall, 6-1 in the SE!B) will hit the road on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. non-league game with Sunnyside Christian (9-5).
Nighthawks 38, Pirates 37
OAKESDALE (38) — Perry 17, J. Reed 6, L. Reed 5, L. Rawls 5, Buhl 3, B. Rawls 2.
POMEROY (37) — Dixon 24, Watko 8, Herres 3, Heytvelt 2.
Oakesdale;6;13;10;9;—;38
Pomeroy;8;5;7;17;—;37
3-pt field goals — Oakesdale 4 (Perry 2); Pomeroy 1 (Dixon 1). Fouls — Oakesdale 15; Pomeroy 14.
Pirates 55, Wildcats 45
POMEROY (55) — Dixon 21, Wolf 12, Heytvelt 11, S. Watko 9, M. Watko 2.
COLTON (45) — Vining 19, Thomas 10, Meyer 5, Schultheis 5, Kay 4, Whitcomb 2.
Pomeroy;16;13;9;17;—;55
Colton;10;13;12;12;—;45
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 5 (Wolf 4); Colton 4 (Vining 3). Fouls — Pomeroy 15; Colton 14.