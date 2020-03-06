SPOKANE — Defense carried the Pomeroy girls back to the state basketball semifinals with a 41-26 victory over Curlew in quarterfinal action here Thursday at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
Matched up against a pair of Curlew 6-footers, Korin Baker and Claire LaDue, the Pirates (22-1 record) managed to hold the Cougars scoreless in the second quarter for an 18-8 halftime lead.
Baker eventually fouled out, LaDue finished scoreless, and Pomeroy prevailed.
"We had a good match up with Curlew tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We haven’t seen really any size this season, so we had to work hard on the inside tonight."
Pomeroy, state runnerup the last two years, is back at it here tonight against Southeast 1B rival Oakesdale starting at 7:15 p.m.
Oakesdale handed the Pirates their only loss this season, 38-37, at Pomeroy back on Jan. 24.
The winner tonight advances to the championship final here late Saturday night starting at 9 p.m.
"We struggled to hit shots from the outside tonight, but we were able to have good enough movement with the ball that it opened up a lot of good shots down low," Bye said. "But our defense won the game tonight."
Pomeroy's lone 6-footer, Maddy Dixon, finished with a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds.
Heidi Heytvelt added seven points and a couple of assists, but the Pirates only converted less than 30 percent (12 of 43) of their shots from the field.
Defense was the answer, Curlew shooting just 17 percent (8 of 47) for the game, Heytvelt making four steals, Dixon five blocks.
Baker managed 13 points and eight rebounds for Curlew, but fouled out, and LaDue also had eight rebounds though she ended up scoreless.
"Maddy Dixon and Sydney Watko played really strong defense tonight on Baker and LaDue," Bye said. "I was impressed with their effort and focus."
Pirates 41, Cougars 26
POMEROY (41) — Dixon 26, Heytvelt 7, Severs 6, S. Watko 2.
CURLEW (26) — K. Baker 13, E. Baker 9, McIrvin 2, Singer 2.
Pomeroy;14;4;10;13;—;41
Curlew;8;0;9;9;—;26
3-point goals — Pomeroy 2 (Dixon 2), Curlew 1 (K. Baker). Total fouls — Pomeroy 9, Curlew 18. Fouled out — Curlew (K. Baker). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Pomeroy 32 (S. Watko 10), Curlew 40 (K. Baker 8, McIrvin 8, LaDue 8). Turnovers — Pomeroy 9, Curlew 19. Assists — Pomeroy 5 (Heytvelt 2, S. Watko 2), Curlew 3 (E. Baker 2).