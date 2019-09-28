POMEROY — Pomeroy’s defense held Yakama Tribal to just two yards rushing, and 163 yards of total offense, while the Pirates offense put up 48 first-half points, in a 62-6 victory on Friday night.
Trent Gwinn had a career night, running for 107 yards on just five carries for two touchdowns, while scoring two more touchdowns through the air.
Gwinn also returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.
Pirates quarterback Brandon Bales was 6-12 passing for three TDs, while also rushing for 125 yards on 13 carries in the game.
Pomeroy opened scoring with four minutes gone in the game, when Bales hit Gwinn for 19 yards for the touchdown. Bales then ran in the 2-point conversion for the quick 8-0 lead.
Less than a minute-and-a-half later, Gwinn took a Yakama Tribal punt at his own 30 and took it 70 yards for a TD.
Devin Noffsinger’s conversion run made it 16-0 Pomeroy.
Before the first quarter expired, Gwinn got loose for a 41-yard scoring run, and Bales’ second conversion run made it 24-0 heading into the second.
Twenty seconds into the second stanza, Noffsinger punched it in from seven yards out, and then caught Bales’ 2-point pass to make it 32-0.
Yakama Tribal then got its lone score of the day, with QB Andy Bennett hitting Steve Bueno for a 23-yard touchdown. The pass conversion missed, leaving it 32-6.
Before halftime, Noffsinger punched it in from the goalline, and Gwinn had a 50-yard TD score, and conversions made it 48-6 at the break.
In the third quarter, Bales found Gwinn for a 77-yard scoring strike, and the duo connected yet again for a 19-yarder to round out scoring.
The Pirates had 433 yards of total offense, with an average of 9.2 yards per play.
On defense, Colton Slaybaugh led Pomeroy with four tackles, three solo, while Byron Stallcop tallied a sack.
The Pirates next host Touchet at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Pomeroy 62, Yakama Tribal 6
Yakama Tribal0600—6
Pomeroy242486—62
Pom — Gwinn 19 pass from Bales (Bales run)
Pom — Gwinn 70 punt return (Noffsinger run)
Pom — Gwinn 41 run (Noffsinger run)
Pom — Noffsinger 7 run (Bales-to-Noffsinger pass)
Yak — Bueno 23 pass from Bennett (pass failed)
Pom — Noffsinger 1 run (Noffsinger run)
Pom — Gwinn 50 run (Gwinn run)
Pom — Gwinn 77 pass from Bales (Noffsinger run)
Pom — Gwinn 19 pass from Bales (pass failed
Yakama TribalPomeroy
First Downs919
Rushes/yards19-2 34-292
Passing Yards161141
Passes (att-comp-int)33-13-313-6-0
Punts2-34.51-0
Fumbles-lost4-43-2
Penalties8-504-26
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Yak: Bueno 5-34, Bennett 3-1, Goudy 3-(-8), Edsall 1-0, Team 7-(25). Pom: Bales 13-125, Gwinn 5-107, Noffsinger 10-51, Knuteson 3-10, McGill 2-6, Team 1-(-7).
PASSING — Yak: Bennett 11-28-2, 140 yards, 1 touchdown, Bueno 1-3-0, 21 yards, Martinez 1-2-1. Pom: Bales 6-12-0, 141 yards, 3 touchdowns, McGill 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Yak: Bueno 8-77, Monroe 2-39, Speedis 2-24, No. 24 1-21. Pom: Gwinn 4-127, Noffsinger 2-14.