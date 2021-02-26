POMEROY — Junior quarterback Trent Gwinn rushed for 228 yards on 15 carries, scoring four touchdowns as the Pomeroy football team outgained 1B Northeast/Southeast League opponent Wellpinit 465-48 en route to an 82-0 shellacking here Thursday.
“Overall I was pleased with our boys’ intensity on offense and relentlessness on defense,” Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said.
Jesse Mings scored three times, rushing for 110 yards on eight attempts for Pomeroy (2-0), which attempted only three passes and led 54-0 at the half.
Colton Slaybaugh, Noah Lamb and Braden Mings added scores as the Pirate defense forced five turnovers.
Lamb was the recipient of Gwinn's lone completion for 36 yards.
Jesse Mings led Pomeroy’s defensive effort with 2 1/2 tackles for loss.
Gwinn returned an interception for a touchdown.