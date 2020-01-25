COLTON, Wash. — The Pomeroy boys basketball team spent its weekend playing against Southeast 1B opponents Oakesdale at home on Friday and going to Colton on Saturday.
Pomeroy hosted the league leading Oakesdale on Friday, but the Pirates struggle to get many shots off in a 53-32 loss.
The first quarter showed that the game could have been competitive, though Oakesdale took a 17-12 lead.
Oakesdales's defense took over in the second quarter, and they went into halftime up 29-17.
Once again, Pomeroy played a tight quarter to open the second half, but they still when into the fourth down 38-26.
Pomeroy struggled to going at all tin the final minutes, as Oakesdale finished with a 15-6 run.
Pomeroy's head coach Chris Wolf said, "We struggled to get open looks tonight and when we did struggled to finish. Oakesdale is a tough defensive team and really took us out of our offense tonight. We just didn't get enough shots up. We defended hard and played hard, but couldn't score."
On Saturday, the Pomeroy boys came here and pulled off a big win with a 61-33 rout of Colton.
Danner Maves and Byron Stallcop led the way for Pomeroy with 12 points each in the game.
Pomeroy came out firing at both ends, and took the first quarter 12-4.
Pomeroy seemed to have found another gear in the second quarter, keeping Colton at bay as the Pirates ended the first half up 30-10.
Pomeroy did not let up.
Though up by 20 at the half, Pomeroy went into the fourth quarter with a 45-16 lead.
Colton broke Pomeroy's hold in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Pirates 17-16, but still came away with a lopsided loss.
Coach Wolf said, "his was the most complete game we've played this year. We defended tonight the way we need to the rest of the season. Offensively we moved the ball and everyone was involved. We had balanced scoring and played our best offensive game of the season."
Pomeroy boys will round out January on Friday as they host Prescott at 7:30 p.m.
Oakesdale 53, Pomeroy 32
OAKESDALE (53) — Bober 18, M. Hockett 13, Anderson 11, K. Hockett 7, Henning 4.
POMEROY (32) — Stallcop 9, Maves 8, Bartels 7, Gwin 5, Eruh 3.
Oakesdale;17;12;9;15;—;53
Pomeroy;12;5;9;6;—;32
3-pt field goals — Oakesdale 3 (Bober 3), Pomeroy 3 (Maves 2).
Pomeroy 61 Colton 33
POMEROY (61) — Maves 12, Stallcop 12, Fruh 10, Bartels 8, Gwinn 7, Kimble 7, Magill 5.
COLTON (33) — C. Wolf 14, Anderson 10, Meyer 9.
Pomeroy;12;18;15;16;—;61
Colton;4;6;6;17;—;33
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 4 (Maves 2), Colton 6 (Anderson 2, C. Wolf 2, Meyer 2).