POMEROY — Tyson Kimball scored 18 points for Pomeroy, teammate Trent Gwinn added 14, and the Pirates defeated Colton, 55-37, in high school boys basketball action here on Monday, May 17.
Kimball connected on three 3-pointers for the Pirates (2-1 record), who took a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and paced Colton the rest of the way.
"We were able to get a win tonight despite being very sloppy on offense," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We didn't execute our zone offense very well, but were able to score in transition. We created a lot of turnovers tonight defensively and were able to get some easy baskets."
Pomeroy is back in action Tuesday at Liberty Christian, as the Pirates look to pick up their third straight win.
"We are a young team that is learning how to play consistently and how to play hard from start to finish," Wolf said.