POMEROY — The Pomeroy High School boys basketball team was hoping to finish off the season strong as they came off of a win as they hosted the second place Garfield-Palouse boys on Friday.
But Garfield-Palouse showed Pomeroy why they are second as they won 55-38.
Garfield-Palouse took over the first quarter as they took a 14-4 lead.
Pomeroy cut the lead down to seven before halftime as they entered the locker rooms down 26-19.
The comeback looked possible as Pomeroy scored on their first second half possession, but they turned the ball over the next four possessions as Garfield Palouse scored 21 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw very few points as both teams only scored eight points each in the quarter.
Trent Gwinn carried Pomeroy as he shot 56% from the field while putting up 20 points.
Pomeroy's head coach Chris Wolf said, "We played really hard tonight and had great stretches. We continue to have problems with unforced turnovers that lead to easy baskets. That was the difference in tonight's game. They scored 38 of their 55 points off of turnovers and second chance points. We made a good run to cut the lead to 7 at halftime and had opportunities to be closer."
The Pomeroy boys finished 5-14 on the season and 5-7 in league.
Garfield-Palouse 55 Pomeroy 38
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (55) – Hawkins 19, B. Jones 13, A. Jones 7, Dugger 6, Anderson 6, Orr 4
POMEROY (38) — Gwinn 20, Stallcop 7, Kimble 4, Maves 3, Fruh 2, Bartels 2
Gar-Pal;14;12;21;8;—;55
Pomeroy;4;15;11;8;—;38
3-pt field goals — Gar-Pal 3 (A. Jones 1, B. Jones 1, Hawkins 1), Pomeroy 3 (Gwinn 2).