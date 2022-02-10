SUNNYSIDE — Pomeroy's boys dropped a 60-46 Southeast 1B District basketball game to Sunnyside Christian on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Trent Gwinn led the Pirates with 23 points.
"Free throw shooting and turnovers did us in tonight," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "We only shot 5-for-20 from the free throw line and had 23 turnovers. When we got shots, we were successful, shooting 17-for-36 from the field and 7-of-12 on 3’s. We just didn’t get enough shots up tonight.
"We defended well enough in the half court to win, but the turnovers led to too many transition points against us," he said. "Trent Gwinn led the way with 23 points, and his last basket gave him 1,000 career points. This is an amazing accomplishment considering we only played eight games last year and he missed four games this year with a broken wrist."
Pomeroy next hosts Yakama Nation on Saturday in a loser-out game.
