TOUCHET — The Pomeroy prep boys basketball team went 1-1 on the weekend, faling at home to Prescott on Friday before coming here to pick up a win the next day.
Pomeroy lost to Prescott at home on Friday with a score of 71-53.
Pomeroy started sinking in more baskets later in the first quarter as Prescott led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Pomeroy really started to struggle both offensively and defensively in the second quarter as they were outscored 22-9.
Prescott led at halftime 40-20.
Pomeroy's offense really got going at the beginning of the third quarter as they put up 16. The third quarter was also Pomeroy's best defensive quarter as they only allowed 17 points.
Prescott's lead headed into the fourth quarter was 57-36.
Pomeroy kept their offensive momentum in the fourth quarter by scoring 17.
On Saturday, Pomeroy went to Touchet and won 55-45.
Pomeroy started off a bit slower than Touchet as Touchet took a 15-12 fourth quarter lead.
Pomeroy outscored Touchet in the second quarter 13-7 to take the lead at 25-22 as they headed into the locker room.
Byron Stallcop took over for Pomeroy as he scored 22 in the game.
Pomeroy edged ahead even more to go up by four headed into the fourth quarter with a score of 38-34.
Pomeroy finished off with a 17-11 fourth quarter to seal the win.
Pomeroy head coach Chris Wolf said, "We were able to get a road victory tonight with great effort on the boards. Even though we didn't shoot it well we're able to score off of offensive boards. Byron Stallcop led the way with 22 points and was a force on the offensive boards."
The Pomeroy boys will end the season off in Palouse as they take on Garfield-Palouse on Friday with a 7 p.m. start time.
Prescott 71 Pomeroy 53
PRESCOTT (71) — Cardenas 30, Garcia 17, Ayala 12, Velasco 8, Hernandez 4.
POMEROY (53) — n/a
Prescott;18;22;17;14;—;71
Pomeroy;11;9;16;17;—;53
3-pt field goals — Prescott 4 (Garcia 2), Pomeroy n/a. Fouls — Prescott 11, Pomeroy n/a. Fouled out — n/a. Rebounds — Prescott 25 (Garcia 7, Hernandez 7), Pomeroy n/a. Turnovers — Prescott none, Pomeroy n/a.
Pomeroy 55, Touchet 45
POMEROY (55) — Stallcop 22, Gwinn 11, Bartels 10, Maves 9, Fruh 3
TOUCHET (45) — Preciado 17, Solis 12, Gonzales 7, Orozco 6, Lopez 3
Pomeroy;12;13;13;17;—;55
Touchet;15;7;12;11;—;45
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 3 Maves 2), Touchet 6 (Orozco 2).