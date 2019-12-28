SPOKANE — Trent Gwinn led all scorers with 16 points for Pomeroy, but Lakeland took the game handily.
Lakeland High (Rathdrum, Idaho) jumped on Pomeroy boys early, and never let up, giving the Pirates their third straight loss with a 67-27 pounding here at West Valley High on Friday in Eagle Holiday Classic basketball action.
Pomeroy (1-6 record) faced a double-digit deficit after only one quarter.
“Lakeland was big and athletic and we weren’t able to finish around the basket,” Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. “Their height bothered us, and we missed several easy looks around the rim.”
The Pirates will stay home when they get back at it this coming weekend, hosting Genesee (Idaho) on Friday for a non-league matchup starting around 6:30 p.m. before squaring off against Colton of the Southeast 1B Conference the following night at 5:30 p.m.