RICHLAND — Pomeroy’s boys basketball team fell behind Liberty Christian in the first quarter and never recovered in a 69-55 Southeast 1B League loss here on Monday, Dec. 20.
The Patriots raced to a 32-9 first-quarter lead before the Pirates pulled within 38-26 at halftime, and held on for the victory.
“We took a step backwards defensively tonight with too many open shots and easy looks right around the basket,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “This is the first game this season that I felt like we weren’t the more physical, tougher team on the floor.
“We gave up 32 points in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t come back from,” he said. “We were able to get back within 12 points several times, but could not get any closer.”
Pirates sophomore forward Oliver Severs scored 21 points to lead Pomeroy, with Trevin Kimble putting up 15.
“Ollie Severs had his best game of the year with 21 points and rebounded very well tonight,” Wolf said. “A tough, physical road game will make us better later in the season.”
The Pirates next go to Colton on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.