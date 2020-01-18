LaCROSSE, Wash. — The Pomeroy High School boys basketball team went here to LaCrosse to take on St. John Endicotte/LaCrosse on Saturday, and the Pirates lost 49-44.
Pomeroy held the lead coming out of the first quarter, 12-10.
SJEL took over the second quarter, outscoring Pomeroy 12-3 as Pomeroy started to turn the ball over and miss point blank shots.
Ty Harder started to get loose as he started sinking in uncontested three-pointers for SJEL.
Pomeroy trailed at halftime, 22-15, and could not get anything turned around in the third quarter.
Harder got open looks from three as he nailed five three-pointers.
SJEL grew its lead some more as the third quarter ended 35-21.
Pomeroy fought to turn things around in the fourth quarter on the offensive side.
The Pirates racked up 23 points in the fourth as they tried to make a comeback, but SJEL had its best quarter offensively, and Pomeroy's come back fell just short in the end.
Pomeroy's head coach Chris Wolf said, "Until we clean up the turnovers we are going to struggle to win ball games."
Pomeroy boys will next play host to Dayton-Waitsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
St. John Endicotte/LaCrosse 49, Pomeroy 44
POMEROY (44) — Bartels 15, Stallcop 14, Maves 6, Kimble 4, Fruh 3, Gwinn 2
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LaCROSSE (49) — Harder 24, Swannack 12, Walker 4, Fleming 4, Contreras 3, Anderson 2
Pomeroy;12;3;6;23;—;44
SJEL;10;12;13;14;—;49
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy none, SJEL 8 (Harder 5).