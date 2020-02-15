PALOUSE — Senior Evan Bartels led Pomeroy boys with 15 points in a first round 54-33 loss here at Garfield-Palouse on Saturday.
Bartles and Trent Gwinn were the only two Pomeroy players to score at least five points in the game as they were dominated throughout the game. Pomeroy only managed to score double digits in a quarter during the fourth as they put up 15.
Pomeroy's head coach Chris Wolf said, "Gar-Pal played really hard and defended really well. We were unable to handle their pressure and weren't able to find the holes in their defense. We struggled trying to force the ball into double teams which led to us committing 20 turnovers and we didn't get enough shots up tonight. We struggled to get good looks when we did get a shot up.
"Defensively, we gave up baseline too many times tonight," coach Wolf added, "which led to them penetrating to the basket for easy scores and passes that led to lay-ins. Gar-Pal was the league champ for a reason and we were going to have to play a clean game and defend at a high level tonight. We just weren't able to play at their level."
Pomeroy will play a loser out game at the Walla Walla Community College on Friday, February 21 against Prescott at 4:30 p.m.
Pomeroy 33 Garfield-Palouse 54
POMEROY (33) — Bartles 15, Gwinn 8, Stallcop 4, Maves 4, Bott 2.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (54) — A. Jones 19, Anderson 13, B. Jones 9, Hawkins 6, Orr 4, Bankus 1.
Pomeroy;7;4;7;15;—;33
Gar-Pal;15;12;14;12;—;54
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy none, Gar-Pal 4 (A. Jones 3, B. Jones).