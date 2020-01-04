The Pomeroy boys basketball team started the 2020 calendar year off with two tough matchups at home.
They hosted Genesse on Friday and league opponent Colton on Saturday.
Genesse gutted a win on Friday against Pomeroy that was close throughout the game.
Genesse just edged out Pomeroy in the end 55-53.
Both teams kept it close in the beginning. Genesse got the lead 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Pomeroy scored the most points by either team in a quarter during the second quarter.
Pomeroy stole the lead headed into the locker room 27-24 after a 17-13 quarter in their favor.
Genesse clawed their way back within a point during the third quarter. Pomeroy led headed into the final quarter 40-39.
Genesse outscored Pomeroy 16-13 in the fourth behind Cy Wareham and Dawson Durham's game leading 18 point performances.
Trent Gwinn and Byron Stallcop both pushed Pomeroy to stay in the game with 14 point performances each.
Pomeroy's head coach Chris Wolf talked about how close their were to winning this good game. "We had two possessions at the end of the game to tie or take the lead and weren't able to convert. In the 4th quarter, we had too many turnovers and weren't able to get rebounds at critical times. This was the best game we have played this year, but we came up just short."
The Pomeroy Pirates put their five-game skid to rest on Saturday, toppling the Colton Wildcats 62-53 for their second win of the season.
"It was a close game throughout," said Pirates coach Chris Wolf. "We out-rebounded them 51-17, Trent Gwinn had a great night and was great in transition."
Gwinn led all scorers with 27 points, while Evan Bartels dropped 14 and Byron Stallcop added 13 more.
Stallcop also led the team with 16 rebounds. Bartels, Trevin Kimble, and Danner Maves each grabbed ten for themselves.
Tuesday will bring the Pirates into Walla Walla, as they will face DeSales. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m.