POMEROY — A busy Saturday in prep volleyball district tournament action here finished with Pomeroy earning a ticket back to state.
The Pirates started the day with a 25-23 victory over defending state champ Oakesdale in the first set.
But the rival Nighthawks came back to take the next three sets in a row 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, knocking Pomeroy into a loser-out match with Colton.
The Pirates bounced back, however, finishing off Colton in straight sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 to win the last remaining spot at state.
"We came out really strong against Oakesdale, and then let down in the second set and never regained the momentum," Pirates coach Amy Smith said. "However, I was proud of the girls for then pulling it together and beating Colton to advance to the state tournament.
"It is difficult to come off a loss, have to sit a game, and then get the energy up to play again," Smith said. "I am very proud of our team, and think we can do well in the state tournament if we play the way we are able to play."
In the Oakesdale match, Pomeroy had Maddy Dixon tally 18 kills and Heidi Heytvelt dish 26 assists.
Dixon scored 16 more kills against Colton, Heytvelt added another 24 assists, teammate Jaden Steele served five aces, and Alyssa Wolf had 10 digs.