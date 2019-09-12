POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates used an all-around team effort to make short work of their first Southeast 1B high school volleyball match this season, defeating St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-16, here on Wednesday.
Maddy Dixon tallied team-highs with both 12 kills and five blocks, Jaden Steele served seven aces, Alyssa Wolf had the most digs with 11, and Heidi Heytvelt made 19 assists to lead them while also hustling after eight digs.
Sydney Watko added six kills.
“We played pretty well tonight,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “I was really proud of our girls. It was a good team win, which is apparent by having several players lead in statistics. However, there are still things to improve on. The goal is to get better each day, and I felt we accomplished that tonight.”
St. John-Endicott had Roxy Dickerson dish 20 assists and notch nine kills, while Ashlynn Archer made seven blocks and eight digs.
Pomeroy next will stay here to host Touchet on Tuesday for another SE1B match starting at 6 p.m.