POMEROY — A victory over St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in straight sets, 25-13, 25-23, 25-10, in a first-round playoff here on Wednesday put Pomeroy in position to play for the District 9 1B volleyball tournament title.
The Pirates (21-3 record) will host archrival Oakesdale in the district final on Saturday, while SJEL plays Colton in a loser-out playoff.
Oakesdale knocked off Colton, 3-1, in their first-round clash on Wednesday.
Oakesdale has won state titles the last four years — three times besting Pomeroy in the championship showdown.
Pomeroy and Oakesdale have split their two regular-season meetings this year, each winning at home in straight sets.
The Pirates fell at Oakesdale two weeks ago in the second to last meet of the regular season, but have since rebounded with back-to-back wins — including the playoff against SJEL.
Maddy Dixon scored 13 kills and went 20-for-20 at the service line against SJEL, while teammate Heidi Heytvelt led the Pirates with 22 assists and eight digs.
Sydney Watko added another five kills, and McKenzie Watko chipped in another six digs.
"We played really well in sets 1 and 3," Pirates coach Amy Smith said. "We showed improvement on the things we have been focusing on in practice, which is always the goal."
The Pirates nearly saw the second set get away from them.
In the end, SJEL had Ashlynn Archer with 11 kills, Roxy Dickerson with 17 assists and nine digs, and Rachel Larson also had nine digs.
"We dug a hole for ourselves in the second set, and almost waited too long to turn it around, but I was proud of the girls for hanging in there, staying aggressive, and fighting for the win," Smith said. "SJEL has a good team and picked up a lot of our hits. They definitely made us work for it."