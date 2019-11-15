YAKIMA — A pair of victories, back-to-back in the opening rounds of Washington state Class 1B volleyball tournament action at the SunDome here on Thursday, put Pomeroy back in the semifinals for the seventh year in a row.
The road back to the semis was a quick one for the 2019 Pirates (24-4 record), who made short work of their first two opponents here.
First-round action early Thursday morning saw Pomeroy knock off Naselle, of the District 4 Columbia Valley League, in straight sets 25-21, 25-11, 26-25.
Back at it here that night for the quarterfinals, Pomeroy dealt Wilson Creek, of the District 6 Central Washington League, a similar fate 25-20, 25-14, 25-12.
With the season ending here today, Pomeroy faced Almira Coulee Hartline, of the District 7 Northeast League, in a semifinal that started at 9:45 a.m. — finishing after press time this morning.
The Pirates went in with their eyes on a spot in the title match this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
“It will be our toughest match of the tournament so far,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said going in to face ACH. “We will have to play much better than we’ve played so far to be able to advance.
“I expect the girls to come ready to compete tomorrow as it will be the last high school volleyball games for seven of our seniors,” Smith said. “I expect them to bring a lot of energy and intensity to the court tomorrow. We are excited to compete.”
Pomeroy has played in the semifinals every season since 2013.
Meanwhile, the other semi had an all-too-familiar face in Pomeroy archrival and defending state champ Oakesdale.
The Pirates have lost two of three matches against Oakesdale so far this season, including the Southeast 1B Tournament Championship clash on Nov. 9 in Pomeroy.
But the Pirates came to state in peak form.
The first match against Nasselle had Maddy Dixon leading Pomeroy in kills with 16, teammate Heidi Heytvelt dishing 19 assists and hustling after seven digs, and McKenzie Watko serving three aces and making seven digs.
Against Wilson Creek, Dixon tallied another 10 kills, Heytvelt added 17 assists, Sydney Watko had five aces, and Alyssa Wolf made seven digs.