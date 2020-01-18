COLBERT, Wash. — The Pomeroy High School wrestling team went to Colbert on Saturday for the NWC Crusader Classic, which had participants from 17 teams.
Carlos Norris, of Dayton, finished second in the 138-pound weight class.
After receiving a bye, Norris made quick work in his quarterfinal and semifinal matches, defeating both opponents in 1:14 or less.
Norris fell in the first-place match just 18 seconds into the second period.
"Norris looked solid en rout to a second place finish," Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "He’s quick on his feet and wrestled with a lot of control."
Curtis Winona finished 1-2 in the 160.
Curtis Winona took his first match to a decision, which he won 8-1, and he did not see another second or third period in his next two matches as he fell within 1:49 both times.
Braedyn White placed fourth in the 170, going 1-2.
White started his day with a bye before picking up his only win of the day as he won 3:45 not the match.
White fell 67 seconds into his second match, and then lost on a 9-2 decision in the third place bout.
Will Winona placed sixth in the 182, going 3-2.
Will Winona won his first match at the 2:51 mark before losing to a 5-0 decision, and then won his next two matches in the second period.
Will Winona fell in the fifth place match with 12 seconds before the first period ended.
"Winona and White had some stellar moments, but found some things they need to work on," Slaybaugh said.
Pomeroy will next be in action on Saturday, Jan. 25 as they go to Kittitas for the Coyote Classic. Weigh-ins start at 8 a.m. and the first match starts at 10 a.m.