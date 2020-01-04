JOSEPH, Ore. — Pomeroy wrestled here Saturday in the 15-team Jo-Hi wrestling tournament.
The Pirates came away with two seconds and a fourth in individual wrestling matches.
Carlos Norris, out of Dayton, won his first three matches to earn a spot in the 138 pound finals.
Norris pinned his first two opponents, a 2:52 fall over Santian Christian, and a 1:41 fall over Culver.
Norris rolled to a major decision 14-4 in the semifinals.
Enterprise got Norris in the final as Norris lost a technical fall 17-2 to settle for second place.
At 170, Braedyn White went 2-1 in matches to pick up second place.
White pinned a Union opponent, 1:12, and an Elgin wrestler, 2:45, before wrestling for the championship against a Culver wrestler.
White was decisioned 12-4 to finish second.
At 182, the Pirates' Will Winona lost his first match as he was pinned in 3:16 by a Culver opponent.
Winona bounced back to win his next two matches by fall, in :36 over a Echo wrestler and in :27 over a Joseph opponent.
Winona wrestled for third but lost for the second time, this time 6-4, to the same opponent that pinned Winona in the first round.
Winona finished 2-2 on the day and in fourth.
Nick Hastings at 132, and Curtis Winona at 160, represented the Pirates but did not place.
"Norris and White have continued to look tough with another good finish," Pirate coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "Will Winona is finding his stride and we are excited about his potential."