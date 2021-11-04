SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy wrapped up an undefeated season and the Southeast 1B-8 League title with a 58-0 shutout of Sunnyside Christian here on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Sunnyside Christian was 8-1 entering the game, but the Pirates scored 24 first-quarter points and made it 46-0 at halftime and rolled to the rout.
"This was the ultimate way to finish out the regular season, by beating a quality opponent on their field before heading into the playoffs," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said.
Just 33 seconds into the game, Pirates quarterback Trent Gwinn scored from 34 yards out for Pomeroy's first touchdown of the game. He added the 2-point conversion run to make it 8-0.
Colton Slaybaugh got in on the action, scoring on a 23-yard scamper, and added the 2-point conversion.
Gwinn then hit Trevin Kimble for a 16-yard passing score, and Sid Bales ran in the conversion to make it 24-0 after the opening quarter.
Gwinn let his feet score the next Pirates TD, this time from 20 yards out, and again converted the 2-point run, before finding Kimble for a 36-yard touchdown reception.
Gwinn and Kimble converted the 2-point pass to make it 40-0.
The duo again hooked up, this time on an eight-yard strike, and Slaybaugh's conversion run made it 46-0 at halftime
In the third quarter, Kimble intercepted an errant Sunnyside Christian pass and returned it for a TD, and Gwinn's run made it 52-0.
Gwinn then stepped up on defense himself, intercepting Knights quarterback Dash Bosma and taking it back for another Pirates pick-six to round out Pomeroy's scoring.
The Pirates defense held Sunnyside Christian to minus-6 yards of total offense, with the offense piled up 252 yards on 38 plays, for a 6.6-yards-per-play average.
Gwinn finished 5 for 6 for 91 yards and three touchdowns for Pomeroy, while also gaining 108 yards on 15 carries and two TDs.
Kimble had four receptions for 84 yards and three touchdowns.
Now, the Pirates await the Class 1B seeding committee to determine their seed into the state tournament. The top four seeds will receive byes next weekend as they await winners of the Nos. 5-12 seed games.
