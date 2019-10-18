ST. JOHN, Wash. — Pomeroy rolled to its ninth consecutive Southeast 1B League prep volleyball victory here Thursday night by defeating St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.
The Pirates lead the league with a 9-0 mark and are a half-a-step in front of Oakesdale, which improved to 9-1 with Thursday’s 25-13, 25-18, 25-13 league win at Garfield-Palouse. Pomeroy is now 18-2 for the year and the Nighthawks are 10-3 heading into a Monday home match against Touchet.
Pomeroy travels to Colton Tuesday for a league encounter, takes on Oakesdale in a huge rematch next Thursday in Oakesdale and closes out the regular season at home vs. Prescott Oct. 29. When the Pirates and Nighthawks met Oct. 3 in Pomeroy, the Pirates prevailed 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
Maddy Dixon registered a team-best 13 kills and led in serving as well with six aces to power the Pirates Thursday. Sydney Watko and Jaden Steele recorded eight kills apiece and Keely Maves killed four balls.
Heidi Heytvelt was the team’s assist leader with 29. Alyssa Wolf led the team in digs with 13.
“I was very pleased with the way we played tonight,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “We did start a little slow but got better as the night went on.
“They came out with a lot of energy and kept it close in the first set,” Smith said of the Eagles, who are now 4-6 in league play. “I was proud of our girls for continuing to battle until we found our rhythm. This wads a team effort and everyone on the floor contributed.”