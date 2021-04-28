POMEROY — Pomeroy's boys won a seven-team track and field meet here on Tuesday, April 27.
The Pirates edged Tekoa-Rosalia, 254-240, with Oakesdale third at 148, Yakama Nation Tribal next at 144, Garfield-Palouse 128, Prescott 84 and Odessa 82.
Gar-Pal and Oakesdale tied atop the girls standings with 241 points apiece, with the Pomeroy girls third at 178, Prescott fourth at 128, Yakama Nation Tribal next at 86, T-R 62 and Odessa 54.
For the boys, Pirate junior Colton Slaybaugh won the 100 meters in 11.92, a personal best time.
Pomeroy's Cash Copher had a PR to finish second in the 1,600 in 6:03.73, and was third in the 800 in 2:42.42, another PR.
Prescott's Salvador Ayala won the 110-meter hurdles in 19.68, a PR, and he was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 52.37.
Pomeroy's 400 relay of Braeden Fruh, Nicholas Vendeland, Tyler Slaybaugh and Colton Slaybaugh won in 47.82.
In the discus, the Pirates' Troy Steele won at 104 feet, 4.5 inches, and was first in the javelin at 123-3.5, and was second in the shot put at 39-6.
Prescott's Antonio Hernandez finished behind Steele in the discus at 103-4.5, and was third in the triple jump at 32-2.5.
Pomeroy's Colton Slaybaugh won the pole vault with a PR at 14-5.5, with Logan Ledgerwood third at 12-6.
For the girls, Precott's Ericka Eulloqui won the 300-meter hurdles in 56.40, was second in the long jump at 13-10, and was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.22.
Pomeroy's Raelin Borley won the girls shot put at 30-3, as well as the javelin at 97-9, with Prescott's Jena Rowlette third in the shot at 27-11, a PR.
Prescott's Angeles Ayala had a PR of 76-feet-even to win the discus.
In the pole vault, the Pirates took the top two places with Katie Boyer winning with a PR of 7-6, and Haliee Brewer next at 6-feet.
Pomeroy hosts the District 9 1B Twilight Meet at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, with Prescott and DeSales among the nine teams participating.