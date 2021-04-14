POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse rallied from a 12-5 deficit in the opener of a softball twin bill against Pomeroy here on Tuesday, April 13, to take an 18-12 victory, before the Pirates turned the tables for a 17-5 victory in the nightcap.
"In the first game, we struggled to close the deal in the sixth inning and let the seventh get away from us," Pomeroy coach Jessica Nelson said, as Gar-Pal scored 12 runs over the last two innings. "A combination of walks and errors made it difficult to catch back up to our original lead.
"But I always tell the girls they have redemption, and so the second game they came back to show how they can really play," she said. "Keely Maves delivered at the mound and our girls came ready to hit. Elizabeth Ruchert did amazing at hitting the ball in the second game, including her first home run! Natalie Bryson also came alive at the plate with a home run as well."
The Pirates and Vikings combined for 11 errors in the opener, while totaling 10 hits in the 30-run game.
In the nightcap, Pomeroy jumped out to a 7-2 lead after two innings, added another run in the third and struck for nine fourth-inning runs to end the game.
Gar-Pal had seven errors in the second game.
The Pirates host DeSales for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 17.