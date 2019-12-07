POMEROY — Colfax jumped to an 11-7 lead after one here Friday in non-conference girls basketball action.
Pomeroy turned up the defensive pressure and blanked the Bulldogs over the second eight minutes while going on a 12-0 run to grab command at 19-11 at intermission.
The Pirate defense stayed after the Bulldogs in the second half and limited them to 12 points as the Pirates opened the season with a 44-23 win.
"Our girls came out in lockdown defense tonight and that gave us the win," Pirate coach Tai Bye said. "I was impressed with Alyssa's (Wolf) defense and help defense. Sydney (Watko) gave us a defensive spark at the right time to hold Colfax scoreless in the second quarter."
Maddy Dixon led the Pirate charge with a double, double. Dixon scored 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Keely Maves chipped in eight, and Heidi Heytvelt added seven.
"Maddy battled in the key and had another strong night," Bye added. "My freshman point guard, Jillian Herres, handled Colfax's pressure well. We did a solid job moving the ball inside and out."
The Pirates host St. John-Endicott Friday.
Pomeroy 44, Colfax 23
COLFAX (23) — Sakamoto-Howell 4, Cornish, Antione 4, Cai 7, Cox, Aune, Baerlocher 3, York, Berquist 5.
POMEROY (44) — Dixon 19, Watko 2, Wolf 2, Heytvelt 7, Maves 8, Herres 2, Watko 4, Steele, Caruso, Kowatsch.
Colfax;11;0;4;8;—;23
Pomeroy;7;12;14;11;—;44
3-point goals — Col 2 (Cai, Baerlocher), Pom 4 (Heytvelt 2). Total fouls - Col 27, Pom 16. Fouled out - Col (York). Technical fouls - none. Rebounds - col NA, Pom 40 (Dixon 11). Turnovers - Col NA, Pom 19. Assists - Col NA, Pom 8.