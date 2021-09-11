POMEROY — The Pirates piled up 28 first-quarter points and then pulled their feet off the gas to take a 50-0 football victory over Deary here on Friday, Sept. 10.
Trent Gwinn opened up Pomeroy's scoring with a 16-yard run at the 9:52 mark of the first quarter, followed by Colton Slaybaugh's eight-yard scamper just over two minutes later to make it 14-0.
Gwinn added to that with a 10-yard touchdown run, and then found Slaybaugh for a 36-yard score to make it 28-0 after Sid Bales' 2-point conversion run.
In the second quarter, Gwinn took a Kalab Rickard punt at his own 20 and returned it 80 yards for a TD. Gwinn then hit Trevin Kimble to the 2-point pass conversion.
Leading 36-0 in the third, Bales punched it in from five yards out, and Gwinn converted the 2-point run.
Gwinn then hit Kimble for a 21-yard touchdown with 6:43 left in the game to round out the scoring.
Pomeroy racked up 392 yards of offense, while the Pirates defense held Deary to 121, and forced two fumbles.
Deary gained just three yards rushing, while Pomeroy had 265 yards on a 7.6-yard-per-carry average.
Gwinn finished the night 5 for 5 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns, with Bales throwing 1 for 1 for eight yards.
Rickard was 7 of 12 passing for 118 yards for Deary.
Gwinn also led the Pirates in rushing, gaining 93 yards on nine carries, with Slaybaugh putting up 62 yards on six carries, and Bales 57 yards on eight rushes.
On defense, Braedyn White led Pomeroy with 7.5 tackles, five for a loss.
The Pirates, now 2-0, next host Liberty Bell at 6 p.m. on Friday.
