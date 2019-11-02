POMEROY — The Pirates celebrated homecoming and Senior Night here on Friday night with a 62-0 Southeast 1B-8 League rout of Colton.
Pomeroy racked up 478 yards of offense, on only 31 total plays, in the victory.
Pirates quarterback Brandon Bales was 2-for-5 for 96 yards passing and 1 touchdown through the air, while adding 251 rushing yards on 11 attempts and four TDs on the ground.
Trent Gwinn had 101 yards rushing on six carries, and three TDs on the ground, while also catching two passes for 96 yards and a score.
The Pirates move to 6-3 on the season and travel to Lyle-Wishram (7-1 on the year) for a key SE1B-8 matchup on Thursday night.
Chris Wolf had 125 yards rushing on 26 attempts for Colton.