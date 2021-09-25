TEKOA — Pomeroy's football team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 74-0 shutout of Tekoa-Rosalia here on Friday, Sept. 24.
The Pirates piled up 30 first-quarter points, and had a 54-0 halftime lead, to roll to the victory.
"I was thrilled with our relentless, physical, and fast play, especially on defense," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. "Holding a team scoreless in 8-man football is very difficult, and holding them under 50 yards of total offense is even tougher. Our boys came to play this afternoon."
Trent Gwinn once again led the Pirate offense, throwing for two touchdowns and running for three more.
Gwinn finished with 90 yard rushing on just six carries, for a 15-yard average, and was 4 for 6 passing for 80 yards and no interceptions.
Pomeroy spread the offensive wealth around, with Sid Bales picking up 84 yards on five carries, Brodie Magill 58 yards on five runs, and Colton Slaybaugh 57 on five rushes.
Bales also was 1 for 1 passing for 44 yards and a touchdown, Jett Slusser was 1 for 2 for 32 and a TD, and Magill was 1 for 1 for seven yards.
Gwinn also caught a 44-yard pass for a touchdown, with Jesse Mings scoring on a 35-yard catch, Oliver Severs grabbing a 32-yard TD, and Bales snagging a 21-yard throw for a score.
Defensively, Mings had 11.5 tackles, 10 solo, while Gwinn had 4.5 tackles and Slaybaugh four tackles.
The Pirate defense also forced one Tekoa-Rosalia fumble and recovered it.
It didn't take long for Pomeroy to get on the scoreboard, as Gwinn hit Bales for a 21-yard touchdown pass a minute and 14 seconds into the game.
Less than two minutes later Gwinn took it in from 29 yards out, followed by Slaybaugh's 49-yard scamper and then another Gwinn score from the 30 to close out first-quarter scoring.
In the second quarter, Bales threw to Gwinn for a 44-yard score, Gwinn found Mings on a 35-yard TD, and Gwinn ran it in from the 19 for the 54-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Bales ran it in from the 40, Magill took it in from 35 yards out, and in the fourth, Slusser threw to Severs for a 32-yard score to close out scoring.
"We were able to throw the ball more effectively than we typically do, and we had some great success with the passing game," Kimble said. "We didn’t complete many passes, but the ones we completed were big plays. Additionally, we got a lot of guys touches this afternoon which will pay off later this season."
Pomeroy hosts Touchet on Friday to open Southeast 1B-8 League play.
