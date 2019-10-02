POMEROY — Colton came here Tuesday with a chance to take over second place in the Southeast 1B League prep volleyball standings.
Instead, the Wildcats left town with a straight-set defeat that left them two full games behind league co-leaders Pomeroy and Oakesdale.
The Pirates took care of business with a 26-24, 25-12, 25-18 victory to raise their SE1B record to 5-0 and their season record to 6-0. Oakesdale, which was idle Tuesday, is also 5-0 in league play and 6-2 for the year.
Colton dipped to 4-2 in the league and 9-2 overall with Tuesday’s loss here.
“Colton is scrappy and picked up a lot of hits and also served well,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said of the Wildcats. “It was a hard-fought win for us.
“We had to come from behind in sets one and three,” the coach noted. “At one point we had a nine-point deficit in the third set and were able to fight back and win it.”
Maddy Dixon paced the Pirates at the net with 17 kills. Sydney Watko finished with six kills, including several that were momentum changing, Smith said.
Heidi Heytvelt had a team-best 27 assists and also led Pomeroy with nine digs and three serving aces. Dixon and Teagan Steele contributed three blocks each to lead the way in that statistical department.
“I was most proud of the girls for persevering and not giving up,” Smith said of Tuesday’s effort. We struggled with passing and were more tentative than usual on defense, but we did a good job of gaining the momentum back at key times.”
The Pirates will need more of the same Thursday when they travel to Oakesdale to take on the Nighthawks in a showdown for undisputed first place in the league standings.
Colton, meanwhile, will try to get back on track and solidify its claim to third place when the Wildcats travel to Touchet Thursday. The Indians are fourth in the league with a 2-3 record, 5-3 overall, following Tuesday’s hard-earned five-set victory at Prescott.