The Pomeroy High School Pirate girls’ motto this year has been “Fight Another Round.”
They did just that on Friday, knocking off the Oakesdale Nighthawks in the basketball district finals with a 50-39 win to punch their ticket to the state playoffs.
“This is a team that has lost two state championships in a row,” said Pirates coach Tai Bye. “They are so hungry, and they want to get back and finish the season right. And we saw a lot of that tonight; they gutted it out and showed a lot of grit.”
The Pirates started the game with a tough stretch of shooting, missing on their first four attempts before finally converting their first, while the Nighthawks were able to find ways around the Pirates’ tight man defense for a few quick buckets.
The Pomeroy girls would settle in quickly, though, and they would ride the impenetrable defense that has served them so well to take the lead through the first frame.
The second period saw the Pirates build on what had been successful the first time around; defense, passing the ball around on offense, and they added a wrinkle that the Nighthawks had not seen all season.
Emma Severs, who has sat out of athletic activities this year after tearing her ACL in the summer, finally returned to the Pirates’ lineup.
“It’s been a really emotional year without her,” Bye said, “and it was a really emotional time to get her back. She brings a calmness to the floor that not many girls do. She is so mature, and she has been a voice to these girls.
“She finally got to be a physical piece of [the team] tonight.”
Severs wasted no time in making her presence felt, draining two threes in the first half to help put the Pirates up by eight, while her dribble added an element of control to the Pomeroy offense.
“It felt complete, having her on the court,” Bye added.
With Severs and newly-crowned District Player of the Year Maddy Dixon teaming up to scramble the Nighthawk defenders and Sydney Watko providing the muscle on defense, the Pirates sailed into halftime with a 29-21 lead and looked to have more in store.
As has been the case since these Pirates were still young powder monkeys, though, the Nighthawks refused to resign themselves to defeat.
Oakesdale took a page out of Pomeroy’s playbook and started swarming the passing lanes in the second half, refusing to let the Pirates move the ball in any significant fashion.
The Nighthawks also stepped up on the glass, as what had been the exclusive territory of Pomeroy for the vast majority of the season was suddenly Oakesdale’s realm.
With just eight minutes left to decide a district champion, the Pirates held a 35-32 lead that was shrinking fast.
“My girls were exhausted,” Bye said. “We don’t really have a deep bench, but everyone on the team had so much energy and they played with the emotion well.”
To add to the emotion, Dixon picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth and was replaced by sophomore Keely Maves for a good portion of the late goings.
Maves was more than up to the challenge, though.
“There is nothing I love more than watching our subs step up like that,” Bye said. “We talk about it all the time; when I sub someone in, we can’t lose momentum. And Keely did just that; she did not let us lose momentum. She did what she was supposed to do and she dominated.”
With Maves’ contributions, the Pirates were able to stave off the Nighthawks’ comeback attempt.
And with everything on the line, the Pirates called on their three leaders to close out the game.
Dixon buried a triple to put the Pirates up six to start the period, then erased a fastbreak layup to kill off any remaining Nighthawk momentum.
Sydney Watko finished the night with six blocks and four steals, both team highs, and many of them in the late goings when Oakesdale was fighting to keep pace.
And finally, with the Nighthawks on the ropes, Severs buried one last three-ball to put the Pirates up eleven with just over a minute to go for the clincher.
Dixon led the Pirates with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Heidi Heytvelt added twelve points and shot a perfect four-for-four at the line.
This isn’t anything close to the Pirates’ high hopes, though.
“We are ready [for the state tournament],” Bye said. “I think the girls have finally figured it out mentally and emotionally. We’ve always had it physically, but they’ve got it mentally and emotionally now. They’re a tough group of kids, and they want it.”
The Pirates (20-1, 9-1) have lost the last two state finals to conference rival Colton, winners of ten of the last eleven 1B titles.
Colton, having finished fourth in the district tournament, will not qualify for the state tournament.
The door is open for Pomeroy.
The Pirates have five seniors rostered this year.
If they win state this year, they will be the first 1B team to ever win the volleyball and basketball titles in the same year.
All that remains is for them to keep fighting.
Pirates 50, Nighthawks 39
OAKESDALE (39) — J. Reed 19, Perry 14, Hockett 3, Baljo 2.
POMEROY (50) — Dixon 18, Heytvelt 12, Severs 9, Maves 6, M. Watko 3, S. Watko 2.
Oakesdale 10 11 11 7 — 39
Pomeroy 11 18 6 15 — 50
3-pt field goals — Oakesdale 3 (Perry 2); Pomeroy 6 (Severs 3). Fouls — Oakesdale 9 (J. Reed 3); Pomeroy 9 (Dixon 4). Rebounds — Pomeroy 29 (Dixon 13). Turnovers — Pomeroy 10. Assists — Pomeroy 16.