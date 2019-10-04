POMEROY — Perennial volleyball powerhouse Oakesdale came here on Thursday as state champ the last four years, undefeated in the Southeast 1B this season, but Pomeroy finished off the Nighthawks in straight sets 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
Now alone atop the SE1B, the Pirates (11-1 overallm, 6-0 in the league) defeated Oakesdale for the first time since midway through the 2017 season, a year that ended with the Nighthawks beating Pomeroy for the state title.
The 2015 and 2016 season finished in similar fashion.
“This was a great team win for us,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “We showed improvement in a few key areas that we’ve been focusing on. So, as a coach that is rewarding to see.“
Maddy Dixon led the Pirates on Thursday in kills, aces, and blocks with 12, three, and five respectively.
Heidi Heytvelt gave Pomeroy a team-high 21 assists, Alyssa Wolf had 13 digs, and Keely Maves contributed four blocks.
Jaden Steele and Sydney Watko each added four kills.
Pomeroy denied every rally attempted by Oakesdale.
The Nighthawks had Jessie Reed with four aces and 19 digs, Gianna Anderson with 16 kills, and LouEllen Reed with 22 assists.
“Once again, we had to fight back in the third set to win it,” Smith said. “I am very proud of our team for working so hard tonight. This game finished out our first round of league, so we will get back to work tomorrow to prepare for the second round.
The Pirates will go to Gennesee, Idaho, on Saturday for their next outing at the annual Pea & Lentil Tournament.
“There is still room for improvement,” Smith said. “We will have to continue to push ourselves.”