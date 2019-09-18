COLFAX, Wash. — Pomeroy High School’s boys started their cross country season with a District 7 League meet here at Colfax Golf Club on Tuesday.
Asotin, Colfax, Valley Christian and Garfield-Palouse also brought runners.
Evan Bartels led the Pomeroy boys, completing the 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes, 26 seconds. The high school senior finished 36th out of 53.
Colfax’s Kolby Slate was victorious with a 17:31, five seconds ahead of Valley Christian’s Adam Bruno in second place.
Eighth grader Cash Copher was the next Pomeroy boy to finish, placing 45th with a 23:33.
Pomeroy soon welcomed freshman Samuel Lamb (26:01) as well as eighth-graders Aiden Knuteson (26:33) and Nick Bryson (30:31) across the finish line. They completed in succession, ahead of another three runners.
Pomeroy will next run on Saturday afternoon in Cheney at the Fairways Golf Course in the third annual Battle for the 509 starting at 3 p.m.