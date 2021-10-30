POMEROY — Pomeroy's football team exploded for 46 first-quarter points and rolled past Liberty Christian, 62-6, here on Friday night, Oct. 29.
"Another great team win for our team against a very athletic Liberty Christian team," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said. "Our seniors really stepped up and played a great game on Senior Night and homecoming.
"Other than a first-quarter pass play for a touchdown, we held Liberty Christian’s offense in check and kept them out of the end zone for the remainder of the game," he said. "Additionally, our offense was hitting on all cylinders, getting an early 40-point running clock lead in the first quarter."
Colton Slaybaugh began the Pomeroy offensive onslaught with a 50-yard touchdown run 34 seconds into the game, with Trent Gwinn's 2-point conversion run making it 8-0.
The Patriots answered with their lone score of the night to pull within 8-6.
Gwinn then answered with TD runs of 25 and 46 yards, Slaybaugh had a 45-yard scoring run, and Oliver Severs recovered a Liberty Christian fumble for a score to make it 40-6.
Gwinn then hit Sid Bales for a 31-yard touchdown strike to make it 46-6 after the first quarter.
In the second, Slaybaugh took it in from the 6, and in the third quarter Bales threw to Gwinn for an 11-yard scoring strike to round out scoring.
The Pirates had 332 yards of total offense to the Patriots' 96.
Gwinn finished with 164 yards rushing on seven carries, and was 2 for 3 passing for 40 yards and a TD, with Slaybaugh picking up 101 on three rushes.
Bales caught one ball for 31 yards and the TD.
"The coaches and I are really happy that our seniors were able to finish their Lybecker Field careers on a winning note," Kimble said. "Now, we’re on to preparing for the 8-1 Sunnyside Christian Knights. A win versus the Knights clinches the outright league championship for the Pirates."
