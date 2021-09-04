POMEROY — Waterville scored early in the game, but Pomeroy answered with 40 first-quarter points to win its season-opening game, 84-6, here on Friday, Sept. 3.
Following Waterville's quick score, the Pirates' Sid Bales punched it in from the 1-yard line, and Trent Gwinn's 2-point conversion run put the home team up 8-6.
Gwinn then took it in from two yards out with 8:15 left in the first quarter, and Bales' 2-point conversion made it 16-6.
Gwinn again scored, this time on a 17-yard scamper, and ran in the conversion, followed by two Colton Slaybaugh runs, of 15 and 21 yards, respectively, for a 40-6 Pomeroy lead.
Gwinn had touchdown runs of 25 and 70 yards to make it 54-6 at halftime.
Slaybaugh continued the Pirates onslaught with a 40-yard run to open the third quarter, and Brodie Magill hit Trevin Kimble for the 2-point conversion.
Magill then scored from 30 yards out to lead it 68-6.
Braeden Fruh then got in on the action, running it in from 41 yards out, and made the conversion.
Jett Slusser scored the final touchdown of the night on a 50-yard run, and Slusser hit Fruh for the 2-point conversion pass to leave it 84-6.
Pomeroy racked up 533 yards in total offense in the win, averaging 16.7 yards per play.
Bales ran for 158 yards on 14 carries, Gwinn compiled 117 yards on just five rushes, and Slusser finished with 51 yards on four carries.
The Pirates threw for just 20 yards, but had 513 on the ground on 30 rushes for a 17.1-yard per carry average.
Pomeroy's defense forced three Waterville turnovers, including two interceptions, by Kimble and Yukon Mings.
The Pirates next host Dreary on Friday, Sept. 10.