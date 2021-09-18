POMEROY — Pomeroy once again jumped out to a fast start with 22 first-quarter points, and led visiting Liberty Bell 40-6 at halftime, to roll to a 58-12 victory here on Friday night, Sept. 17.
Trent Gwinn opened up scoring for the Pirates with a 10-yard touchdown run with 8:25, and Jesse Mings' 2-point conversion run put them up 8-0.
Three minutes later, Pomeroy quarterback Sid Bales hit Gwinn for a 75-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0.
Gwinn's 48-yard scamper a minute and a half later, and subsequent conversion run, put the Pirates up 22-0 headed into the second quarter.
The Pomeroy defense forced a Liberty Bell safety five seconds into the second stanza to make it 24-0, and Gwinn's 18-yard touchdown run was followed by Bales' 2-point conversion for a 32-0 lead.
Gwinn again got loose for a 39-yard score. Colton Slaybaugh converted the 2-point run and it was 40-0.
Liberty Bell's lone touchdown of the first half came on a one-yard run by Riley Lidey for the halftime score.
In the third quarter, Gwinn passed to Bales for a nine-yard TD, and Slaybaugh's conversion run made it 48-6.
Pirate defender Braedyn White then chased down Liberty's Lucien Paz for another safety, and Gwinn's seven-yard touchdown and conversion made it 58-6.
Liberty Bell's Merek Johnson found open ground with eight minutes left in the game for a 52-yard score to round out scoring.
Pomeroy piled up 338 total yards in the game, to Liberty Bell's 64.
The rushing game again powered the Pirates' offense, with 233 yards on 32 runs, for a 7.3-yards-per-carry average.
Gwinn ran for 184 yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns.
Gwinn was 4 for 6 passing for 30 and a touchdown, while Bales was 1 for 3 with the 75-yard touchdown pass to Gwinn.
Gwinn's 75-yard scoring reception also led the Pirates in receiving.
Pomeroy next faces Tekoa-Rosalia in Rosalia on Friday night.
