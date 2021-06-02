DAVENPORT — Pomeroy's grapplers had their third outing of the season on Tuesday, June 1, at Davenport.
At 160 pounds, the Pirates' Walker Flynn pinned a pair of Reardan opponents.
At 170, Curtis Winona was pinned by a Liberty Christian foe before earning a decision over a Davenport wrestler, 10-4.
And Will Winona, 195 pounds, was pinned by Davenport and Reardan wrestlers, and then pinned a Reardan foe.
"The boys continue to make improvements each week and are wrestling really tough," Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "Walker and Curtis both faced familiar opponents with favorable outcomes.
"Will had three tough matches that came down to the third round and was able to grind out a win in his final match."