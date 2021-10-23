YAKIMA — Pomeroy scored 46 first-quarter points, and held Yakama Nation Tribal's offense in check, en route to a 74-0 Southeast 1B-8 football victory here on Friday, Oct. 22.
"Another good team win today versus a senior heavy Yakama Nation Tribal team," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said. "We jumped out to a big lead and held the Eagles to five yards of total offense. We were able to work on some things in preparation for our next opponent Liberty Christian."
Pomeroy held a 62-0 halftime lead.
It didn't take the Pirates long to get on the scoreboard, with Trent Gwinn finding Trevin Kimble for a 24-yard touchdown less than a minute and a half into the game.
A minute later, Sid Bales punched it in from the 3, and then Gwinn hit Colton Slaybaugh for a 42-yard TD reception.
Gwinn then stepped up on defense, intercepting Eagles quarterback Sam Jim and taking it back for a touchdown.
A Gwinn 30-yard scoring scamper, followed by Slaybaugh's 18-yard TD run, rounded out the first-quarter scoring.
In the second quarter, Gwinn had a 20-yard scoring and run, and then again threw to Bales, this time from the 5, to make it 62-0 at the break.
In the third, Slaybaugh scored on a 23-yard run, and in the fourth Jett Slusser got in on the action, running it in from the 36 to make it 74-0.
Pomeroy had 323 yards of total offense on just 22 plays, for a 14.7-yard-per-play average.
Gwinn finished 4 for 6 passing for 88 yards and three touchdowns, and also led the Pirates' ground game with 95 yards rushing on four carries and two more TDs.
Slaybaugh had one reception for his 42-yard touchdown.
On defense, Trace Roberts had four tackles and two sacks, and Braedyn White had four tackles.
Bales finished with 50 yards rushing on four carries.
"Next week is Senior Night, and Homecoming, so our boys will be ready to play an athletic Liberty Christian team," coach Kimble said.
