OAKESDALE — Pomeroy and Oakesdale went to the fourth quarter deadlocked at 26-26 here Friday in Southeast 1B girls basketball action.
The Pirates squeaked out a 43-40 win to remain undefeated at 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in SE1B play.
""We battled until the very last second," Pirate coach Tai Bye said. "Our girls played strong and disciplined tonight. Very pleased with our composure against Oakesdale's defense. These are the kind of games our girls play for. It took everything they had, both mentally and physically, to come out with a win."
Maddy Dixon paced the Pirates with a double, double, 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Heidi Heytvelt led all scorers with a 15-point effort, chipped in four assists, and drew two offensive charges.
Keely Maves gave the Pirates three double digit scorers as she finished with 10.
"Heidi had a strong game and lead really well from the front," Bye commented. "She played her heart out. Keely and Maddy battled in the key and had t o work around constant pressure."
The Pirates host Davenport for a non-league battle Friday.