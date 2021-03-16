POMEROY — Pomeroy closed its football season with a 4-1 record with a 58-42 victory over Clarkston’s junior varsity on Monday, March 15.
The game was played in a hybrid 11-man/8-man format, with the Pirates playing an 8-man offense and 11-man defense.
Trent Gwinn became Pomeroy’s all-time scoring leader with his seven touchdown runs and 301 yards rushing.
Clarkston held an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, with Gwinn scoring his first touchdown on a 12-yard run.
The Pirates then piled up 24 second-quarter points to hold a 30-22 halftime lead.
Gwinn had scoring rushes of one, 50 and 70 yards in the quarter.
After halftime, Gwinn answered a Clarkston score with a 62-yard TD scamper, followed by Braedyn White’s 43-yard scoring run.
Gwinn closed out Pomeroy’s scoring with runs of 25 and nine yards.
He finished 4-for-7 passing for 42 yards.
Clarkston outdueled the Pirates in total offense, 542-529 yards, and had 315 yards passing to Pomeroy’s 42.
But the Pirates racked up 487 rushing yards to Clarkston’s 227.