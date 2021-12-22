COLTON, Wash. — Pomeroy's girls basketball team fell to Colton, 46-24, in a Southeast 1B League game here on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The Wildcats held a 17-9 lead after the opening quarter, extended that to 32-12 at halftime, and cruised in the second half for the victory.
"Jillian Herres played a tough game tonight, finishing with 11 points, three boards and three steals," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "Jillian kept us in the game in the first half, but we struggled on the offensive end. We couldn’t get our shots to fall and gave up too many lay-ins defensively."
Keely Maves added 10 points for Pomeroy, with Chase Caruso putting up three.
Maggie Meyer led Colton with 24 points.
"We didn’t have the right mindset going into tonight’s game," Bye said. "We played timidly offensively and didn’t have the aggressive nature on defense that we really needed. I imagine we will have a few more shots with Colton this season, so we will have some adjustments to make."
The Pirates next go to Lapwai on Monday, Jan. 3.
