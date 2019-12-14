PALOUSE — Pomeroy dug itself a hole it could not get out of here Saturday in Southeast 1B boys basketball action.
The Pirates scored 12 first-half points, and Garfield-Palouse scored in double digits in every quarter to produce a 51-35 SE1B Viking win.
Byron Stallcop led the Pirates with 13 points.
Danner Maves checked in with seven.
The Pirates best offensive weapon on this night came from the free throw line. Pomeroy converted 20-of-29 free throws, but it wasn't enough.
Blake Jones scored 14 for the Vikings to lead all scorers.
"We weren't able to execute offensively tonight," Pirate coach Chris Wolf said. "We weren't patient and disciplined enough to deal with them tonight. We were forced into too many bad shots and turnovers."
The Pirates opened Southeast 1B league actiion with an 18-point first quarter Friday.
St. John-Endicott didn't go away as it cut the 10-point first period lead to only five 28-23 Pirates at the break.
The Eagles kept coming and went to the fourth trailing 37-35.
The Pirates put this one away with a 20-point fourth-period explosion to pull out the 57-47 win.
Trent Gwinn's 20 points led the Pirates.
Stallcop and Maves gave the Pirates three in double digits as both scored 11.
"We came out strong," Wolf said. "We struggled with turnovers at times but only had one in the fourth quarter. Down the stretch we were able to execute."
The Pirates, 1-1 in SE1B play, travel to Dayton Monday for a non-league battle with Dayton-Waitsburg.
Vikings 51, Pirates 35
POMEROY (35) — Fruh, Gwinn 6, Bartels 4, Bott, kimble 5, Walton, Stallcop 13, Slusser, Maves 7. Totals 7 20-29 35.
GAR-PAL (51) — Doramus 6, Kramer, A. Jones 4, B. Jones 14, Orr 4, Dugger 7, Bankus 3, Merril, Hawkins 2, Anderson 11. Totals 22 5-10 51.
Pomeroy; 4; 8; 10; 13;—; 35
Gar-Pal; 13; 10; 12; 16;—; 51
3-point goals - Pom (Gwinn), G-P 4 (Doramus 2).
Pirates 57, Eagles 47
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT (47) — Harder 10, Fleming 5, Marconi, Stach 4, Molina-Contrevas 2, Harder 4, Gonzalez 3, Anderson, Campbell 4, Swannack 15. Totals 18 6-13 47.
POMEROY (57) — Fruh 2, Gwinn 20, Bartels 9, Bott, Kimble 4, Stallcop 11, Maves 11. Totals 22 9-16 57.
St. J-E; 8; 15; 12; 12;—; 47.
Pomeroy; 18; 10; 9; 20;—; 57.
3-point golas - St. J 5 (Swannack 3), Pom 4 (Gwinn 3). Further stats na.