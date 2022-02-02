POMEROY — Trevin Kimble scored 25 points to pace the Pomeroy boys, but Oakesdale won a Southeast 1B League basketball game, 69-61, in overtime over the Pirates here on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Nighthawks built a 34-29 halftime lead, and Pomeroy rallied with a 19-11 edge in the third quarter, but Oakesdale evened it up in the fourth to force overtime.
"This was another back-and-forth down, to the wire game," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "Ollie Severs hit two free throws with three seconds to go to tie the game and send it to overtime.
"We struggled to score in the fourth quarter and missed some opportunities to take control of the game," he said. "It was almost a carbon copy of the game we played a week ago against them.
"In the first half, we struggled to stop penetration and allowed too many easy looks around the rim. In the second half, our defense tightened up and we got back in it and held the lead entering the fourth."
The Pirates, now 9-6 overall and 7-2 in SE1B play, go to Tekoa-Rosalia on Friday and host Sunnyside Christian on Saturday.
