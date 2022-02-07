POMEROY — Pomeroy’s boys basketball team finished off its regular season with a dominant 64-28 Southeast 1B League victory over Colton on Monday, Feb. 7.
Trent Gwinn scored 26 points for the Pirates, with Trevin Kimble putting up 23.
Pomeroy enjoyed a 36-10 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
“Trent Gwinn finished off his regular season career at Pomeroy with a great game tonight,” Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. “He scored 26 points and had several steals to led us to a 64-28 victory over Colton. Trevin Kimble added 23 points and had three 3-pointers.
“Trace Roberts had a great night passing with six assists, and some beautiful passes to Gwinn along the baseline,” he said. “We shared the ball and got good looks for everyone tonight.
“Defensively, we played our best game in quite some time, holding Colton to 10 first-half points. It was good to get back on the winning track headed into Thursday night’s playoff matchup against Sunnyside Christian.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.