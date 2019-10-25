OAKESDALE, Wash. — Pomeroy saw its 10-game Southeast 1B League volleyball winning streak snapped here Thursday night as Oakesdale took down the Pirates in straight sets to clinch at least a share of the league championship.
It was the second league meeting of the season between the Pirates and Nighthawks, with Pomeroy prevailing 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 on its home court.
This time, however, it was Oakesdale coming out on top in more convincing fashion — 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 — and forcing the Pirates to win their final regular-season match Tuesday at home against last-place Prescott in order to earn a share of the league title.
"We definitely got a wakeup call," Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said in the wake of her team's first league setback.
"Oakesdale played tough," she added. "They had a lot of energy and had a great offensive night."
Sophomore Gianna Anderson powered the Nighthawks at the net with 17 kills. Junior LouEllen Reed had 34 assists and senior Liz Perry delivered 19 digs.
The Pirates were led by a trio of seniors.
Maddy Dixon led Pomeroy at the net with 11 kills, Heidi Heytvelt led the way with 23 assists and Alyssa Wolf put up a team-leading 10 digs.
"We were not aggressive enough, offensively or defensively," Smith said of her team's effort. "We have some specific things to work on in practice.
"We are hoping to get the chance to play Oakesdale again down the road."
Pomeroy will take a 10-1 SE1B record, 19-3 overall, into Tuesday's match against Prescott, which is coming off a straight-set home loss to St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse on Thursday.