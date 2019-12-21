OAKESDALE — Oakesdale blitzed Pomeroy 32-11 over the first half here Friday in SouthEast 1B boys basketball action.
The Pirates fought back with a 24-point third quarter, but the Nighthawks responded by holding the Pirates to only three fourth quarter points and rolled to a 66-38 win.
"Oakesdale played a unique 1-2-2 matchup zone that gave us trouble tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "In the third, we were able to develop a rhythm and moved the ball extremely well."
Byron Stallcop led the Pirates with 10 points, all coming in that third period rally.
Trevin Kimble scored nine, and Trent Gwinn chipped in eight and Wolf credited Gwinn with a 'great defensive game and a great rebounding job.'
Evan Bartels added seven to the Pirate cause.
It was not enough to match the Nighthawk offensive power as four Nighthawks scored in double digits.
Matt Hockett led the way with 19 and Simon Anderson chipped in 17.
The Pirates host Lakeland of Rathdrum, Idaho, on Friday in a non-conference battle.