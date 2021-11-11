YAKIMA — Walla Walla Valley Academy got off on the right foot at the Washington state Class 2B volleyball tournament at the SunDome here on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The Knights dispatched Adna in three sets to open the day, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, before edging Kalama in five sets.
That puts WWVA into a third-round match with Raymond at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.
Pomeroy, meanwhile, dropped its opener in the 1B state tournament to Naselle, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12, which put the Pirates into a matchup with Darrington late Thursday night.
The tournaments wraps up on Friday.
