COLTON, Wash. — Trevin Kimble scored 20 points to lead Pomeroy's boys to a 54-34 Southeast 1B League basketball victory here on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
"We played a great first half tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We scored 36 points and held Colton to two points in the second quarter.
"I thought we picked up our defensive intensity in the second quarter and did a much better job of getting hands in shooters faces," he said. "Offensively, we played really strong in the post. In the second half, we lost a little bit of focus and missed several point-blank uncontested shots.
"Trevin Kimble had a great first half with 14 points and several rebounds and assists," Wolf said. "Trevin didn't have any turnovers in the first half and we only had four as a team in the first half. We got a little sloppy committing 16 second-half turnovers.
"Brady Bott played very well tonight with eight points and several steals," he said. "He really played well defensively and was more aggressive offensively tonight. We are still adjusting to not having Trent (Gwinn) out there right now. He is a great defender and could bail us out offensively when our offense broke down. We are hoping to have Trent back near the end of the regular season, but will just have to wait and see."
The Pirates next go to DeSales on Jan. 4.
"We are going to have to spread the scoring out more and try to have a balanced attack," Wolf said. "We don't play again till Jan. 4, so this will be a chance for us to adjust."
