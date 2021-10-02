POMEROY — Friday, Oct. 1, didn't start well for Touchet's football team.
Indians coach Johnny Brown found out in the morning that his top ball carrier and top lineman were out under COVID-19 protocols.
And Touchet had a couple more injuries against Pomeroy on Friday night, was still without players injured the week before against DeSales.
"We were pretty much down to eighth graders by the end," Indians coach Johnny Brown said of their 104-12 loss to the Pirates.
Pomeroy rolled to a 48-6 lead after the opening quarter, and held an 84-6 halftime lead before letting up on the gas.
Touchet's two touchdowns came on long kick returns, of about 80 and 70 yards, by Alexis Gonzalez, Brown said.
"He just put the team on his shoulders and did what he could," Brown said.
Another highlight for the Indians was eighth-grade running back Wes Kentch, who came in for his short-handed team.
"he did awesome," Brown said. "He did exactly what we asked him to do.
"We were just trying to get out of there healthy, which we didn't," he said.
Touchet now focuses on Sunnyside Christian, which defeated the Indians on Sept. 17, in a league-counter for Touchet's homecoming on Friday.
"We're just hoping to have a full squad to do what we should be able to do," Brown said.
